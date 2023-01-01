Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (141.4 vs 153.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~81.4% Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.4 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Screen space comparison Creator Z17 HX Studio 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z17 HX Studio +33% 400 nits ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Creator Z17 HX Studio +67% 8.2 TFLOPS ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 96 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.