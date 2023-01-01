Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 HX Studio or ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (141.4 vs 153.9 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 HX Studio
vs
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~81.4%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Screen space comparison
Creator Z17 HX Studio
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 HX Studio +33%
400 nits
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Creator Z17 HX Studio +67%
8.2 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 96 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6:
    - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

