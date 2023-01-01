MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio vs LG Gram 17 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|993 cm2 (154 inches2)
|980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~85.5%
|Side bezels
|7.9 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|-
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|45.2 dB
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|84.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|97%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|735 / 890 grams
|198 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1963
1831
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13780
10674
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1937
1862
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16935
12173
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|90 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC298
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~81.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.2 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 17 (2023):
- Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
