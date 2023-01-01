Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 90 Wh - 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS LG Gram 17 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~85.5% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Material Aluminum - Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 1 Noise level (max. load) - 45.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 178 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast - 1800:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Creator Z17 HX Studio +14% 400 nits Gram 17 (2023) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams 198 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 90 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Creator Z17 HX Studio +49% 8.2 TFLOPS Gram 17 (2023) 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC298 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x3W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - ~81.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.2 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Gram 17 (2023): - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.