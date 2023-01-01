Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 HX Studio or Gram 17 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio vs LG Gram 17 (2023)

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
VS
67 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2023)
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
LG Gram 17 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
Intel Core i7 1360P
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and LG Gram 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1040 grams less (around 2.29 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 HX Studio
vs
Gram 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~85.5%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Material Aluminum -
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 3 1
Noise level (max. load) - 45.2 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast - 1800:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 97%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 HX Studio +14%
400 nits
Gram 17 (2023)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams 198 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Creator Z17 HX Studio +49%
8.2 TFLOPS
Gram 17 (2023)
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC298
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x3W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - ~81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.2 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Gram 17 (2023):
    - Full magnesium-alloy body
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Stealth 16 Studio
2. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Precision 7780
3. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Precision 5680
4. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
5. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Stealth 17 Studio
6. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
7. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
8. Creator Z17 HX Studio vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
9. Gram 17 (2023) vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
10. Gram 17 (2023) vs Gram 16 (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 17 (2023) and MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский