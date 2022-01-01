Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 (A12U) or Creator Z16 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) vs Creator Z16

74 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
VS
70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
MSI Creator Z16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) and Creator Z16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (142.4 vs 153.9 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 (A12U)
vs
Creator Z16

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~80.8%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 3
Noise level - 54.8 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen - No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 87% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% 100%
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 (A12U)
350 nits
Creator Z16 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 770 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z17 (A12U) +40%
16856
Creator Z16
12075

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 975 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1357 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Creator Z17 (A12U) +13%
11.8 TFLOPS
Creator Z16
10.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

