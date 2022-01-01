You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Case Weight 2.47 kg (5.45 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 100% 47.3% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition n/a ROG Strix G15 G513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 150 / 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 560 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition +332% 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 78 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

