You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.1 vs 154.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.5 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.47 kg (5.45 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~67.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - Response time 3 ms 19 ms Max. brightness Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition n/a Alienware x15 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 87 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1467 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1778 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition +1% 13.8 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R2 13.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.