You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 55 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (144.1 vs 169.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 398 x 275 x 26.5 mm

15.67 x 10.83 x 1.04 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1095 cm2 (169.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1520:1 sRGB color space - 96% Response time - 10 ms Max. brightness Crosshair 15 n/a Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 55 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 140 W 100 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Crosshair 15 +12% 13.8 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH317-55) 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

