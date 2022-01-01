Home > Laptop comparison > Crosshair 15 or TUF Gaming A15 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Crosshair 15 vs Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

67 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
MSI Crosshair 15
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Crosshair 15 and Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Crosshair 15
vs
TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches		 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Crosshair 15 +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Crosshair 15
2. Alienware m15 R7 or Crosshair 15
3. Katana GF66 or Crosshair 15
4. Vector GP76 or Crosshair 15
5. Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition or Crosshair 15
6. TUF Dash F15 FX516 or TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
7. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
8. TUF Dash F15 (2022) or TUF Gaming A15 (2022)
9. G15 5520 (2022) or TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) and MSI Crosshair 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский