MSI Crosshair 15 vs Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)

65 out of 100
61 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Crosshair 15 and Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144.1 vs 161.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Crosshair 15
vs
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9-25.4 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9-1 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 57.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Crosshair 15 +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 200 / 240 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz -
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Crosshair 15 +50%
13.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 (2023)
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
