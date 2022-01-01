You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 63 against 53.5 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (106.6 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Crosshair 15 n/a Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 550 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 63 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 140 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Crosshair 15 +879% 13.8 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.