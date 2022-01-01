MSI Crosshair 15 vs Dell Alienware x14 68 out of 100 VS 69 out of 100 MSI Crosshair 15 Dell Alienware x14

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 80.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80.5 against 53.5 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131 vs 144.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~64% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Crosshair 15 n/a Alienware x14 400 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 14 12 Threads 20 16 L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Crosshair 15 +13% 1832 Alienware x14 1626 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 15 +27% 12338 Alienware x14 9744 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Crosshair 15 +17% 1926 Alienware x14 1649 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 15 +30% 18570 Alienware x14 14246

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Crosshair 15 +115% 13.8 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.