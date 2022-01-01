MSI Crosshair 15 vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
94
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
81
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
57
NanoReview Score
68
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (144.1 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|-
|52.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1003 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1848
1855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13107
12720
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1921
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17838
17375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
