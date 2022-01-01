MSI Crosshair 15 vs Dell G15 5511 68 out of 100 VS 56 out of 100 MSI Crosshair 15 Dell G15 5511

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~68.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Crosshair 15 n/a G15 5511 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 14 6 Threads 20 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Crosshair 15 +31% 1832 G15 5511 1396 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 15 +106% 12338 G15 5511 5985 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Crosshair 15 +34% 1926 G15 5511 1437 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 15 +100% 18570 G15 5511 9304

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Crosshair 15 +94% 13.8 TFLOPS G15 5511 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

