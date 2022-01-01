Home > Laptop comparison > Crosshair 15 or G5 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Crosshair 15 vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

67 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
VS
59 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
MSI Crosshair 15
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Crosshair 15 and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 53.5 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Crosshair 15
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches		 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1374:1
sRGB color space - 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 43.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.8%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
Crosshair 15
n/a
G5 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 439 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 15 +28%
1832
G5 (2021)
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 15 +97%
12870
G5 (2021)
6519
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 15 +7%
1884
G5 (2021)
1767
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 15 +84%
17542
G5 (2021)
9550

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Crosshair 15 +106%
13.8 TFLOPS
G5 (2021)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
