Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 53.5 against 48.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1374:1 sRGB color space - 62.3% Adobe RGB profile - 43.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.8% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness Crosshair 15 n/a G5 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 48.9 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter - 439 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 11400H Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 14 6 Threads 20 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Crosshair 15 +28% 1832 G5 (2021) 1436 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 15 +97% 12870 G5 (2021) 6519 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Crosshair 15 +7% 1884 G5 (2021) 1767 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 15 +84% 17542 G5 (2021) 9550

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 140 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Crosshair 15 +106% 13.8 TFLOPS G5 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

