You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black White, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 57.4 dB 45.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Crosshair 15 300 nits Victus 15 (2022 Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 52.5 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 574 grams 641 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Crosshair 15 +332% 13.8 TFLOPS Victus 15 (2022 Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 82 dB 81 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.