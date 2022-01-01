MSI Crosshair 15 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
- Can run popular games at about 5366-7318% higher FPS
- Around 23.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 53.5 against 32 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (119.2 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~70.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1456:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42%
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|171 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14
|2
|Threads
|20
|2
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 15 +287%
1832
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 15 +1330%
12338
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 15 +326%
1926
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 15 +2245%
18570
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|5 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
