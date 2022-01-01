Home > Laptop comparison > Crosshair 17 or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

MSI Crosshair 17 vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

72 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 17
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
MSI Crosshair 17
Dell Alienware m17 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Crosshair 17 and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (168.5 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 86 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Crosshair 17
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches		 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm
15.74 x 11.6 x 0.67-0.87 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~70%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +70%
12481
Alienware m17 R4
7324
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +85%
18918
Alienware m17 R4
10233

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - No, direct
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Crosshair 17
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers - 2.2
Power - 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
