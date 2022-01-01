MSI Crosshair 17 vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
98
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
50
NanoReview Score
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (168.5 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.5 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches
|399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|-
|54.8 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 17 +18%
1896
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +47%
12481
8512
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 17 +24%
1920
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +49%
18918
12733
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|88 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1