72 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 17
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
MSI Crosshair 17
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Crosshair 17 and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (168.5 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 87 against 53.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Crosshair 17
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~69%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +2%
12481
Alienware x17 R2
12271
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +3%
18918
Alienware x17 R2
18404

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Crosshair 17 +28%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers - 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

