MSI Crosshair 17 vs Gigabyte Aero 16 70 out of 100 VS 77 out of 100 MSI Crosshair 17 Gigabyte Aero 16

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 99 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 99 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (137.2 vs 168.5 square inches)

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 99 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Crosshair 17 +8% 1896 Aero 16 1750 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 17 +9% 13190 Aero 16 12073 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Crosshair 17 +6% 1885 Aero 16 1771 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Crosshair 17 +7% 17567 Aero 16 16478

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz - GPU boost clock 1802 MHz - FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Crosshair 17 13.8 TFLOPS Aero 16 +16% 16 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.