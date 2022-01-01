MSI Crosshair 17 vs Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|2.47 kg (5.45 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches
|359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 17 +7%
1896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +5%
13190
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Crosshair 17 +5%
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Crosshair 17 +3%
17567
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|140 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
