You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 13620H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 100 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm

14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~86.2% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness Cyborg 15 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 120 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 40 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance Cyborg 15 5.01 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +36% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.