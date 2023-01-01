Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

MSI Cyborg 15 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

58 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
MSI Cyborg 15
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 56.3 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology - FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 988:1 -
sRGB color space 62.6% 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile 43.7% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% -
Response time 18 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 180 / 200 W
Weight of AC adapter 488 grams 490 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +64%
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 77.7 dB 78 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

