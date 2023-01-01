Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Cyborg 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
MSI Cyborg 15
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 86 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~88.9%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Cyborg 15
250 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 120 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
8781
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +33%
11712
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1654
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +10%
1821
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
10245
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +37%
14014
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Cyborg 15 +45%
5.01 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

