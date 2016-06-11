Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or Omen 17 (2023) – what's better?

MSI Cyborg 15 vs HP Omen 17 (2023)

56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2023)
MSI Cyborg 15
HP Omen 17 (2023)
Review

Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and HP Omen 17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (139.5 vs 154.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 83 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
Omen 17 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 381 x 262.1 x 25.4 mm
15 x 10.32 x 1 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 999 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7 mm -1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Cyborg 15
250 nits
Omen 17 (2023) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 12 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1705
Omen 17 (2023) +15%
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
8781
Omen 17 (2023) +82%
15991
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz -
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2023) +132%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
