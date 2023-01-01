Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or Victus 16 (2022 Intel) – what's better?

MSI Cyborg 15 vs HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
59 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
MSI Cyborg 15
HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 70 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~74.3%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Cyborg 15
250 nits
Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +40%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2022 Intel) +34%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Crosshair 15 or Cyborg 15
2. Sword 15 (2022) or Cyborg 15
3. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or Cyborg 15
4. Prestige 15 (12th Gen) or Cyborg 15
5. Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Cyborg 15
6. Vector GP68 (2023) or Cyborg 15
7. Alienware X16 or Cyborg 15
8. G15 5520 (2022) or Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
9. Nitro 5 AN515-58 or Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
10. Dell G16 or Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) and MSI Cyborg 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский