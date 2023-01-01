Home > Laptop comparison > Cyborg 15 or Crosshair 15 – what's better?

56 out of 100
MSI Cyborg 15
VS
65 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
MSI Cyborg 15
MSI Crosshair 15
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Cyborg 15 and Crosshair 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Cyborg 15
vs
Crosshair 15

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~72.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Cyborg 15
250 nits
Crosshair 15 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 574 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1705
Crosshair 15 +7%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
8781
Crosshair 15 +48%
12985
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cyborg 15
1654
Crosshair 15 +14%
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Cyborg 15
10245
Crosshair 15 +70%
17385
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Cyborg 15
5.01 TFLOPS
Crosshair 15 +175%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82 dB

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
