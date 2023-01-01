MSI Cyborg 15 vs Crosshair 15 56 out of 100 VS 65 out of 100 MSI Cyborg 15 MSI Crosshair 15

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 53.5 Wh - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 13620H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15 Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm

14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches Area 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.6% ~72.2% Side bezels 7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Cyborg 15 250 nits Crosshair 15 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 574 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 40 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Cyborg 15 5.01 TFLOPS Crosshair 15 +175% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82 dB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.