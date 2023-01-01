MSI Cyborg 15 vs Crosshair 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
81
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
79
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
57
NanoReview Score
56
65
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Cyborg 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.36 x 250.34 x 21.95-22.9 mm
14.15 x 9.86 x 0.86-0.9 inches
|359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.6%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|120 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|574 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1705
Crosshair 15 +7%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8781
Crosshair 15 +48%
12985
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1654
Crosshair 15 +14%
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10245
Crosshair 15 +70%
17385
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1