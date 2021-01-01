MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (136.7 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|247 mm (9.72 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.1%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7229
6481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11940
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95-120 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2250 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.1 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|10 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|160 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
