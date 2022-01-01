Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

66 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 100 against 82 watt-hours
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 51 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 1280
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +341%
14.1 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

