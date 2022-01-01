You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 3072 x 1920 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 100 against 82 watt-hours

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm

14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~84.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level 51 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1331:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness Delta 15 Advantage Edition n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 95-120 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32 GPU performance Delta 15 Advantage Edition +341% 14.1 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC233 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.