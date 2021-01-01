Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

74 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
Display
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
Height 247 mm (9.72 inches) 259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~72.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 115-150 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2304 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

