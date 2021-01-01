You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm

14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~77.8% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 62.3% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 490 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 95-120 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2304 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Delta 15 Advantage Edition +72% 14.1 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC233 Realtek ALC289 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.