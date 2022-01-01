Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

66 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Dell Alienware m15 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.7 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 86 against 82 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches		 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~67.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 800 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2304 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +2%
14.1 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) or MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
5. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
6. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Dell Alienware m15 R4
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Dell Alienware m15 R4
8. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or m15 R4
9. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Alienware m15 R4

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский