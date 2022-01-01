You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.7 vs 154.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 86 against 82 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm

14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~67.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Delta 15 Advantage Edition n/a Alienware m15 R4 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 800 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 95-120 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2304 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 144 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 48 GPU performance Delta 15 Advantage Edition +2% 14.1 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R4 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC233 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.