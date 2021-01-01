MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (136.7 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.1%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|51 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1219:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|572 gramm
|780 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1448
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95-120 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|AMD Switchable Graphics
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2250 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.1 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|10 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|160 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.1 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC233
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
