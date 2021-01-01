MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Dell Inspiron 15 3511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
- Can run popular games at about 868-1184% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 82 against 41 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|Height
|247 mm (9.72 inches)
|235.5 mm (9.27 inches)
|Thickness
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.1%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1409
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7125
2322
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95-120 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2250 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.1 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|10 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|160 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1