Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Inspiron 15 3511 – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Dell Inspiron 15 3511

72 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
39 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
From $635
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Dell Inspiron 15 3511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 868-1184% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 82 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Inspiron 15 3511

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
Height 247 mm (9.72 inches) 235.5 mm (9.27 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 160 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2304 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +1579%
14.1 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3511
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
2. MSI Stealth 15M and Delta 15 Advantage Edition
3. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
4. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
6. HP 17 and Dell Inspiron 15 3511
7. Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Inspiron 15 3511
8. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and Inspiron 15 3511
9. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and Inspiron 15 3511
10. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 3511

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ask any questions
EnglishРусский