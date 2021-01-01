Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Latitude 5520 – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Dell Latitude 5520

73 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5520
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Dell Latitude 5520
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Dell Latitude 5520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 82 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Latitude 5520

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 247 mm (9.72 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2304 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +400%
14.1 TFLOPS
Latitude 5520
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or MSI GS66 Stealth
2. MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
5. MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
6. Dell Latitude 5520 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell Latitude 5520 or Dell Alienware m15 R4
8. Dell Latitude 5520 or Dell Alienware m15 R3
9. Dell Latitude 5520 or Dell G5 15 5500
10. Dell Latitude 5520 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5520 and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ask any questions
EnglishРусский