MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Dell Vostro 15 3500

73 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Dell Vostro 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 581-792% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 82 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Vostro 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Height 247 mm (9.72 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 160 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 2304 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +1056%
14.1 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 3500
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.9 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 15 3500 and MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ask any questions
