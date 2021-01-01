Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

72 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 94 against 82 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~73.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2304 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
14.1 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +24%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
