MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

74 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
54 out of 100
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 82 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.23 kg (4.92 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches		 359.9 x 256 x 23.3 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.92 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~72.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2304 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display No
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

