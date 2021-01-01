Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

74 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
66 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 15
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 82 against 60 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 363 mm (14.29 inches)
Height 247 mm (9.72 inches) 259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~71.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2304 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

