You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Radeon RX 6700M 10GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm

14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1181:1 sRGB color space - 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 73% DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.3% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Delta 15 Advantage Edition n/a Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 1066 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95-120 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 10 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2304 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Delta 15 Advantage Edition +98% 14.1 TFLOPS Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC233 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.9 x 7.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.