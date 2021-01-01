Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Battery 82 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 82 against 45 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm

14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~76.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 51 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 60.2% Adobe RGB profile - 41.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.3% Response time - 37 ms Max. brightness Delta 15 Advantage Edition n/a ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 365 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 95-120 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1489 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS - Memory size 10 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 160 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 2304 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Delta 15 Advantage Edition 14.1 TFLOPS ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC233 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80 dB 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.