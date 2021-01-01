Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)

72 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
From $1600
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $735
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 82 against 45 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches		 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~76.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 51 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 60.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.3%
Response time - 37 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS -
Memory size 10 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 160 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2304 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
