MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
From $1600
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $735
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 82 against 45 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches
|365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.7 inches2)
|876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.1%
|~76.6%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|9.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|51 dB
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|60.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|41.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.3%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|572 gramm
|365 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7125
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1398
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11940
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95-120 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2250 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.1 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|10 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|160 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2304
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC233
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|81.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
