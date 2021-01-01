Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Yoga 7i (15”) – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 495-675% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 82 against 71 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Yoga 7i (15”)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 356.4 mm (14.03 inches)
Height 247 mm (9.72 inches) 235.6 mm (9.28 inches)
Thickness 19 mm (0.75 inches) 17.9-19.2 mm (0.7-0.76 inches)
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 840 cm2 (130.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 160 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2304 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +900%
14.1 TFLOPS
Yoga 7i (15”)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

