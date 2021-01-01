Home > Laptop comparison > Delta 15 Advantage Edition or Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) – what's better?

MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition vs Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)

72 out of 100
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
VS
62 out of 100
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition and Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 112-153% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 82 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Delta 15 Advantage Edition
vs
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 247 x 19 mm
14.06 x 9.72 x 0.75 inches		 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.7 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.1% ~72.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 572 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95-120 W -
Nvidia Optimus AMD Switchable Graphics -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 2250 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 160 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 2304 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Delta 15 Advantage Edition +204%
14.1 TFLOPS
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

