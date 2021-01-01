MSI GE66 Raider vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|150 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE66 Raider +4%
1203
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
ROG Strix G15 G513 +25%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
GE66 Raider +3%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
ROG Strix G15 G513 +41%
3847
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1