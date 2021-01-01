Home > Laptop comparison > GE66 Raider or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

MSI GE66 Raider vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

MSI GE66 Raider
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE66 Raider and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE66 Raider
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time 3 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

