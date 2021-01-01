Home > Laptop comparison > GE66 Raider or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

MSI GE66 Raider vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

MSI GE66 Raider
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799

Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE66 Raider and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (133.8 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE66 Raider
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

