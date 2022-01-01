Home > Laptop comparison > GE66 Raider or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

MSI GE66 Raider vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

62 out of 100
MSI GE66 Raider
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
MSI GE66 Raider
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE66 Raider and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (133.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE66 Raider
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~86%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
GE66 Raider
1231
ROG Zephyrus M16 +22%
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE66 Raider
5894
ROG Zephyrus M16 +35%
7939
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
GE66 Raider
1199
ROG Zephyrus M16 +23%
1476
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GE66 Raider
7496
ROG Zephyrus M16 +60%
11968

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
GE66 Raider +68%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and GE66 Raider
2. GE76 Raider and GE66 Raider
3. Pulse GL66 (2022) and GE66 Raider
4. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and GE66 Raider
5. ROG Strix G15 G513 and ROG Zephyrus M16
6. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and ROG Zephyrus M16
7. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and ROG Zephyrus M16
8. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ROG Zephyrus M16
9. Creator Z16 and ROG Zephyrus M16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and MSI GE66 Raider or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский