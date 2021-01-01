MSI GE66 Raider vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
84
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
61
NanoReview Score
73
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1199
Alienware x15 R1 +30%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5800
Alienware x15 R1 +53%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Alienware x15 R1 +13%
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2799
Alienware x15 R1 +75%
4898
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
