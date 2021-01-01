Home > Laptop comparison > GE66 Raider or Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

MSI GE66 Raider vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

73 out of 100
MSI GE66 Raider
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE66 Raider and Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (135 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE66 Raider
vs
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 267 mm (10.51 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 23.4 mm (0.92 inches) 27 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~77%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 280 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1230 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 20.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
GE66 Raider
13.8 TFLOPS
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) +46%
20.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

