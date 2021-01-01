MSI GE66 Raider vs Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (135 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|267 mm (10.51 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|27 mm (1.06 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|730 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1199
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5800
9595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
611
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2799
5127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1230 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|20.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC1220
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
