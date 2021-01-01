MSI GE66 Raider vs HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
MSI GE66 Raider
From $1799
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (127.6 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
|1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
|357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~81.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 / 240 / 280 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1235
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GE66 Raider +37%
5787
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1199
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GE66 Raider +51%
7496
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.1
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
