Home > Laptop comparison > GE66 Raider or Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) – what's better?

MSI GE66 Raider vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

62 out of 100
MSI GE66 Raider
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
MSI GE66 Raider
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI GE66 Raider and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI GE66 Raider
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
GE66 Raider
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm
14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 240 / 280 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
GE66 Raider +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or MSI GE66 Raider
2. MSI GE76 Raider or MSI GE66 Raider
3. MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) or MSI GE66 Raider
4. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) or MSI GE66 Raider
5. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
6. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
7. HP ENVY 15 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and MSI GE66 Raider or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский